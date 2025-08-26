President Lula Hosts Soyinka In Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday hosted Nigerian Nobel laureate and legendary writer, Professor Wole Soyinka.

The meeting between the duo highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy and Afro-Brazilian heritage, which marks a significant moment in strengthening ties between Brazil and Africa, particularly through the shared history and cultural connections rooted in the African diaspora.

According to the report, President Lula and Professor Soyinka discussed the role of literature, history, and education in bridging cultures and fostering mutual understanding.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting also underscored Brazil’s commitment to promoting racial equity and celebrating African contributions to its national identity.

Soyinka’s visit is seen as part of a broader effort to deepen intellectual and cultural cooperation between the Global South, with Brazil looking to expand its engagement with African thinkers, artists, and institutions.