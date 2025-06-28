President Federation Cup: Kumbi Titiloye On The Verge Of History

Kumbi Titiloye, the football aficionado and former Principal of Kwara Football Academy who led the state to its first trophy-the Shell Cup-since its creation in 1967, is on the verge of leading the state to its first senior national title, the Federation Cup, when Kwara United play Abakaliki FC on Saturday at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Onikan, Lagos. Olukayode Thomas x-ray Titiloye’s challenging journey with Kwara United and expectations from football crazy Kwarans

Though its achievements in athletics are enormous when compared to football, for Kwarans and Kwara State, sports begin and end with football; other sports are almost irrelevant in the State of Harmony.

From Offa to Lafiagi, from Omu-Aran to Asa to Ilorin, the capital, Kwarans sleep, eat, and drink football.

In the golden age of Nigerian football, there were football clubs in every city, village, and even hamlet in Kwara State.

For all their deep love for the game, the only national football trophy they’ve had to show is the Shell Cup, won by Titiloye and his boys.

Kwara giants in athletics do not move Kwarans

This modest football success pales in comparison to the state’s achievements in athletics, where Kwara has produced Olympic Games, World Championship, Commonwealth Games, All-Africa Games, and African Athletics Championships champions like Olapade Adeniken, Sunday Bada, Bisi Afolabi, Halima Ismaila, and the Aladefa twins, Taiwo and Kehinde—among other global, continental, and national stars.

Yet, for most Kwarans, the feats of these world-class athletes are secondary; what truly matters is national football glory.

One can only imagine the enormous pressure on Titiloye and his boys when the referee blows the whistle to commence the Federation Cup final on Saturday, June 28, 2025, against Abakaliki FC.

Titiloye is under intense pressure not to miss what could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a national trophy to the passionate—and sometimes overzealous—supporters of Kwara United. The last time a team from Kwara reached the final of the competition was 49 years ago, in 1976, when little-known Alyufsalam Rocks of Ilorin stunned bigger clubs across Nigeria to reach the final of what was then called the Challenge Cup, eventually losing 2–0 to Rangers International of Enugu.

Titiloye has poured his God-given talent, contacts, energy, sweat, and blood into bringing the club this far. He believes that, having led the state to its first national trophy—the Shell Cup—he can now lead Kwara United to beat Abakaliki FC and lift the Federation Cup.

Titiloye’s past feats in Kwara

Titiloye has long been a central figure in Kwara State sports.

He was part of the consortium that brought world-renowned football coach José Mourinho to Kwara when Bukola Saraki was governor.

His time as Principal of the Kwara Football Academy is remembered as its golden era, also under Saraki.

As chairman of Kwara United, Titiloye has succeeded where others failed.

He has maintained the club’s place in the NPFL elite division for six seasons, despite many challenges, and secured qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Under his leadership, Kwara United has gone from a modestly followed club to one with a large and vibrant social media presence.

Appointed chairman in 2019 for a four-year tenure—which was renewed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq—Titiloye has provided impactful and resourceful leadership, earning him a seat on the NPFL board.

For the humble Titiloye, his achievements are not personal.

“In the face of many challenges, it’s a collective achievement by all Kwarans, beginning with the Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. We have come a long way—through thick and thin, ups and downs—but we have remained resolute in facing the challenges as they crop up. Special thanks to the Governor for always supporting us so we can continue to flourish and flower,” he said.

“I must also commend the State Sports Commission under the leadership of Bola Magaji; the football fraternity in the state, especially the State FA; the Referees Council; the Supporters and Fans Club; the sports journalists, and other stakeholders for standing behind the team.

“The potential is there for Kwara United to grow and win more laurels, but we must shun sentiments, continue to work together, and remember that the club belongs to the state, not any individual. It’s about all of us, not about an individual.

“Looking back at what we’ve achieved, and with the Governor’s continuous support, we can turn these achievements into more opportunities, especially by designing strategies to explore possibilities in the ever-growing global football market.

“This club has united Kwarans like never before, and you can see it in the turnout at our matches. Our fans have broadened the club’s revenue base, enhanced our support, and served as the twelfth man. Our players draw strength from that atmosphere to improve their performance and results. That’s what keeps us going.

“We encourage professionalism in all areas—welfare, medicals, and prompt payment of salaries—and that’s all thanks to Governor AbdulRazaq. These have boosted our new status and, hopefully, will propel us to end this season on a high.

“We can do better, and we should start thinking about doing better. With everyone’s support, we can break more jinxes. They’re breakable. So that one day, we can take pride in being part of a positive history.”

For Titloye, it’s win or bust

For Titiloye, the Oro-born marketer and astute administrator, the alternative to win on Saturday is to win; no room for bust.

Though the unpredictability of sports is one of its strongest attractions, the amiable Chairman of Kwara United is confident that the team will succeed against Abakaliki FC on Saturday. He urged Kwarans to continue supporting the team, noting that with their backing, Kwara United could even win the NPFL league soon—a feat it has never achieved.

He also reiterated the team’s determination to win the Federation Cup in appreciation of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s unwavering support.

