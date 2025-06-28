President Federation Cup: Four Governors, Gbajabiamila, Entertainment Icons To Grace Finale

Nigeria’s National Cup final on Saturday in Lagos will bring together the crème de la crème of the nation’s political, football and entertainment industries, with four States chief executives already confirmed to be in attendance.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos will arrive the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in company with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, SSA to Mr. President on Grassroots Sports Development, Mr. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, and a number of music and movie stars will also grace the grand finale. Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of NFF and President of WAFU B, will lead members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management, while Alhaji Abubakar Lawal will lead the GTI team.

Prominent members of the Lagos State cabinet and the Lagos State Sports Commission and Lagos State Football Association are also expected. One-time President of WAFU, Chief Jonathan Ogufere and Nigeria’s oldest practising football writer, Pa Segun Adenuga have confirmed their attendance.

The Lagos State Football Association has concluded plans to honour Pa Biliaminu Thanni, the oldest living-winner of the Nigeria National Cup.

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena hosted the very first edition of Nigeria’s Cup final, in its first incarnation as King George V Stadium, in 1945. It was the sole venue until it was re-christened as Lagos City Stadium in 1963. It continued to host until 1972, when the final between Bendel Insurance of Benin and Mighty Jets of Jos had to be replayed following a 2-2 draw, thanks to the heroics of Sam Garba Okoye. The replay was taken to the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.

This year’s grand finale will see Cup holders Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt take on Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia in the women’s final that begins at 1pm, while the men’s final, between Abakaliki FC and Kwara United, will commence at 4pm.