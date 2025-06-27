President Federation Cup Final: Giant Killers Abakaliki Set For Battle Against Kwara Utd

There will a new history recorded after the final of the 2025 President Federation Cup between Kwara United and giant killer, Abakaliki FC, with the final expected to take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

While the Rice Boys have gone through a roller coaster journey in the competition, and would be hoping to end their Cinderella trip with the trophy, their opponent, Kwara United, will be targeting their first title and a return to the continental stage.

It has been a mixed fortune for Abakaliki FC this season as they were relegated from the Nigeria National League side to the third-tier of the league, the Nationwide League One, despite their performance in the Federation Cup, where they eliminated four Nigeria Premier Football League sides: Katsina United, Enyimba, Nasarawa United, and Ikorodu City.

Winning the trophy will be the icing on the cake and a place in the history books as the first third-tier team to win the oldest cup competition in the country in 41 years, following Leventis United’s achievement in 1984.

However, Kwara United, on their part, have also done well for themselves and will be targeting the cup after having a mixed season, where they had to fight to the last to secure their status in the league.

Kwara Utd would be banking on the firepower of Wasiu Alalade to get the goals while Abakaliki FC will pin their hopes on goalkeeper Pascal Elochukwu.

Before the men’s final, the women will be taking to the field in the afternoon with defending champions, Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazons slugging it out for the ultimate prize.