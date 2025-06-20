President Federation Cup: Chelle Storms Lagos To Scout Players For CHAN 2024

Share

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, will be in attendance when Kwara United and Abakaliki FC clash in the final of the President Federation Cup.

The President Federation Cup final will hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Saturday, 28 June. Chelle will use the opportunity to shop for more new players for the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN.

The Malian selected 10 local players for the Unity Cup invitational tournament in London last month. The CHAN is designed for players featuring in their countries’ domestic leagues.

Nigeria will face Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, and Equatorial Guinea in Group D. The biennial competition will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania in August.

