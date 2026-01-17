I n the past three years the Chinedu Foundation has taken up the task of impacting positively on the people of Anambra State, and in a chat with the President, Chief Chinedu NwoyeOba, Okey Maduforo reports on the programmes and the projections of the Foundation in the near future.

Currently, you have over 100 students in tertiary institutions in Anambra State, one wishes to know what informed that scheme.

Well, it is no longer news that education is the key to a secure future and that means that our children even those yet unborn must be empowered through not just education but quality education. Gone are those days when people insist on going to just learn trade without appreciating the printed form.

I’m not discouraging vocational training but one can still go to school and later choose to go into any business or trade. Most major markets in Anambra have graduates who are traders and that had great multiplier effects on their businesses.

Education also exposes them to avenues of doing business and not just buying and selling. There are organisations that had introduced what is called Shop Boys programme whereby the boys or girls in those markets are given the opportunity to go to school while learning how to trade.

So, essentially what our Foundation has done so far is to provide succour to indigent children whose relations can- not afford to give them education, and you know that education is a leveler and it also goes a long way to balance the attendant issues over class and social stratification.

By this year the number will increase and we have public-spirited individuals who have keyed in to our programme and they are also making donations to that Scheme. You are aware that Governor Charles Soludo has introduced free education from the Basics to Senior Secondary School level and what we are doing is complementary to that Scheme.

It doesn’t cost much for government to provide free and quality education for our children and once government does that we as individuals and organisations should make meaningful contributions in that regard. It is against this backdrop that the Chinedu Foundation has taken this bold step towards educational empowerment.

You witnessed what happened when the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State presented me with an award of excellence and patron and they made mention of their programme of taking the children out of the streets to the schools, and we, as a Foundation, have integrated it into our programme and we shall help them in no small way by providing books, school bags and other instructional materials for the affected children.

During the function you talked about health care delivery services and building of hospitals? First of all, the motto of our Foun- dation is Selfless Like Style and what that means is that you make the life of selflessess a style or a way of life and not doing that to expect return on investment or o use it as a tool for politics.

Granted that the Anambra State government has made great contributions to healthcare delivery, but that is for public institutions, yet the cost of healthcare delivery has remained on the high side because government officials would not always be there to monitor what the operatives or practitioners are doing.

Government may have good intentions in its policies but there are some people that would want to throw spanners in the good work and that is where the Foundation comes in. We are targeting over N3bn in the next three years and it would come from charity donations as well as funds mapped out for the heath programme.

It would get to a stage where the commercial banks running the accounts of the Foundation would even go all out to build and equip hospitals in the name of the Foundation. With such level of commitment, the World Bank can also come to assist and that is dependant on the transparency in the area of fiscal management.

Yes the healthcare delivery programme is one that is very dear to me because when you look at what people go through especially the poor and indigent among us you would surely appreciate what I mean.

This issue of over billing is unacceptable to us and some hospitals would charge up to N700,000.00 and over a million and when you consider the illness and the economic status of those patients you’ll agree with me that they may have to sell landed properties to free themselves from the hospitals.

Granted that the regime of Governor Soludo has been able to liberalise the health sector through some free medical services but government officials would not be there always to make sure that the right thing is done and even at private hospitals the same is the case and you see patients who are still in hospitals for months because they are owing and they resort to doing some house chores at the hospital as payment for their medical bills.

That is why we have commenced the building of hospitals in the three Senatorial Districts of Anambra State, starting with Anambra Central Senatorial District.

We are building the hospitals and our ambition is to establish three specialist hospitals, and the Secretary of the Foundation is already interfacing with the Commissioner for Health.

We shall also establish dispensaries in the 179 communities in the state so that people do not need to travel far to obtain medical services; all they need to do is to walk up to the dispensaries and get treatments.

The hospitals are free of charge and we shall have partnership with Health insurance, pay your premium and go to any hospital in the state to obtain medical services.

This appears like someone that is nursing a political ambition… The essence of being in politics is for service and there is nothing wrong with that, but what we are talking about is helping mankind and uplifting the people around you.

If you are comfortable and rich and those around you are hungry the riches is useless because it has not impacted positivity on the people around you. One does not need to become a National or State Assembly member or a Governor to help the people because you have not cultivated that selflessess as a lifestyle and you cannot do it well as a political office holder.

Talking about politics, it depends on the people, and if the masses find you worthy to hand over their common interest and wellbeing to you, then you can go into politics because they are giving it to you on trust and you must respect that trust.

When the time comes, at the appointed time, we shall talk politics and governance but for now it is all about charity and welfarism.