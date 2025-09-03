President Celebrates Adesina’s Decade-Long AfDB Legacy

In a heartfelt tribute to a decade of visionary leadership, President Bola Tinubu has extolled the remarkable leadership and achievements of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Speaking at the book unveiling and send-off ceremony held at the African Development Bank Headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the President highlighted Adesina’s transformative leadership and contributions to Africa’s economic development.

Adesina is a renowned economist and development expert with over three decades of experience in African development. Recall that he served as President of the AfDB from 2015 to 2025, driving the Bank’s agenda to achieve the High 5 priorities.

Represented by the Honourable Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the President, stated that through his High 5 agenda, Dr. Adesina has driven economic growth, improved food security, and promoted regional integration across the continent.