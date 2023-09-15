President Biden’s Son, Hunter, Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

President Biden’s son Hunter has been criminally charged with three counts of lying when buying a firearm, after efforts to reach a plea deal failed.

The indictment marks the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted.

A planned plea bargain to resolve gun and tax-related charges he faced abruptly fell apart in July.

All three counts relate to Biden allegedly lying on forms while buying a firearm while he was a drug user.

He previously acknowledged the charges during negotiations for the aborted plea deal, reports the BBC.

The younger Biden’s legal woes have become an increasingly contentious issue in US politics.