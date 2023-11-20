President Biden Turns 81 Amid Worries Of Re-Election

The President of the United States Of America (USA), Joe Biden on Monday, November 20 turns 81 amid worries about his age weighing on his re-election prospects.

Celebrating his 81-year-old birthday is a milestone likely to draw attention to his status as the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office (White House), with opinion polls showing Americans are worried that he is too old for the post he is seeking reelection to.

Biden has addressed those who worry that he is too old for the rigours of the White House with humour and an attempt to convince voters that his age and experience of over a half-century in public life is an asset in tackling America’s problems.

“I know I’m 198 years old,” Biden joked back in June.

If re-elected, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term in office. Republican Ronald Reagan, who was the record holder as the oldest U.S. president, ended his second four-year term at age 77 in 1989.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in the 2024 election, is 77.

in an online poll sometime in September voters expressed concern over Biden’s age and his fitness for office. Seventy-seven percent of respondents, including 65% of Democrats, said Biden is too old to be president, while just 39% said Biden was mentally sharp enough for the presidency.

By comparison, 56% of poll respondents said Trump is too old for the office, while 54% said he was mentally sharp enough to handle the challenges of the presidency.