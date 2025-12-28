President Aware Of Conspiracy Fueling Insecurity In Nigeria – Gen. Williams (Rtd)

Major-General Isola Williams is a former Chief of Plans and Policy, Nigerian Army, as well as the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). In this interview with JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, the one-time signals officer talks about the resurgence of insurgency, how the bandits and kidnappers are running rings round some states in the North West, the North Central parts of the country. Also, he shared his views on the state police and other national issues. Excerpts

The Federal Government seems to be in a frenzy to stave off the threats of President Donald Trump of the United States of America that he would order a military invasion of Nigeria, if President Bola Tinubu’s government does not do something concrete to stop the mass killings in the country…

Nobody has spelled out what they are coming to do.

But they have constituted a Joint Working Group to interface with the Americans. What do you say to this?

They were here before; they had been here before the whole thing became what it is. They were supporting the Nigerian military; they also supported the Joint Multi-National Task Force headquartered in Ndjamena. Why did that support stop? It stopped because they were leaking intelligence to Boko Haram. Have we ensured that there are no moles in your intelligence system?

They have not been able to do that. If the Americans come now, how do they prevent the intelligence they provide to the army or the Nigerian military as a whole from being leaked? One of the areas they can help with is by providing satellite information. They do not need to be here. They do not need to be here physically to provide information.

But that has sort of put the government in a frenzy to ask the security and the military to recruit more men and withdraw police men from special protection duties. Since Donald Trump announced the military invasion with a blazing threat, there has been an upsurge in criminal activities with the insurgents becoming more audacious by attacking schools, worship centres to take pupils and worshippers away…

The Americans have a technology to be able to identify the people they need to take out. Every day, they collect information about what is happening in Nigeria. The counterinsurgency and so on. They know the people to take out if they come. What I am saying is, can you take out everybody? How long will you stay? An example is Somalia. They have taken out so many people, but the Somalian government is still under threat of Al-Shabab. Is that the solution to the problem? It is not! You cannot help a country to fight its own insurgency.

The people themselves must have the will to fight. That is why I am asking: Our military, police, and security agencies, do they have the will to fight and defeat Boko Haram, ISWAP, the bandits, and what have you? I have always said it, separate the paramilitary Police Mopol (Mobile Police) from the Police, make them an independent agency, and say you are independent with the CommanderGeneral, pursue bandits and criminals. Your Army, finish Boko Haram; they have a focus. They are not looking for them in Bauchi, Kwara, or anywhere. They have a focus. Then you have the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, which is a paramilitary.

When you have State Police, Amotekun, the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps can help them with community intelligence. That is why the Zamfara State Governor said give me two months and give me the command of the security agencies, I will finish these things in two months. I have their locations and their movements on my phone.

The insurgents, like what happened in Kebbi and Kwara, while they release one batch, they take in another set of people. A priest was kidnapped, ransom paid, yet they killed him. Why is this so?

First of all, why is it taking the government a long time to investigate why the security agencies left the school in Kebbi, shortly after the bandits struck? Why is it taking such a long time to investigate? Secondly, like I said earlier, 34 have been released. What sort of negotiation took place? Or the kidnappers were magnanimous to release those 34 and said go and meet your families. What about the ones in Niger State? The teachers and the pupils, over 200 of them.

The Catholic released their names just for people not to say that they are exaggerating the figure. None has been released in Niger State, who can say that Niger State has not been the epicentre of banditry, abduction, and whatnot? At one time, they were telling us they were part of Boko Haram. I have been telling people that Boko Haram is not interested in any place outside Borno State. It has been there for 15 years; they have not gone out of Borno State.

They go to Yobe State because there are Kanuri people in Yobe State. What bothers me is: Why do people not think? I believe the President is aware of the conspiracy that they do not want the conflict in the North-East to end. (Adebayo) Onanuga himself said it clearly that they negotiated with the bandits. The NSA (National Security Adviser) Nuhu Ribadu has kept quiet.

He was the one who said the federal government would never negotiate with the bandits. What sort of government is that in terms of security and governance?

What does this tell us? What does this mean for the bandits?

They have separated bandits from Boko Haram. They are negotiating with bandits like Sheikh Gumi told them to do. Gumi said that the Fulani herders should be included in the budget and the Livestock Ministry created for them. They did that for them. I always laugh when people blame Gumi. Gumi is getting what he wants for the Fulani. He said negotiate, and they are doing that.

The only thing he is yet to get is grant them amnesty. When you grant them amnesty, who told you they would not go back? Those people have a lot of money, and I have also been asking, where do they keep the money? Where do they spend the money? What do they do with the money? Then you ask yourself, do we have an intelligence system in this country? The president, too, is not asking the same question.

Is the government or the military employing any tactics in the fight against insurgency?

I have always said that you separate banditry, kidnapping, and other criminality. This will be faced by the State Police and MoPol as an independent paramilitary agency. While in the North East, the military will face that. Any other place, the MoPol.

The Commander–in–Chief has given orders that they recruit more men. Amotekun said recently that they can take care of the forest. All these forest guards they are creating, the government has said that Civil Defence should take the forest under their care.

If they do, is it new? Forest Guard has been around since I was born. How come we are creating a new one? They will be overlapping. Are we sure of what we want them to do? Are they the ones to fight Boko Haram? Again, you confuse the role. If they go to Sambisa, they want to fight insurgency; if they go to other forests, they want to fight bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals. You do that because you don’t know where those are. But you know where the criminals are.

Let’s talk more about the State Police, the issue has come to the front burners again, with the South West Governors coming out of their meeting two days ago that they want Police of their own. Why is this taking this long? Already, we have the Amotekun as the regional security outfit, which you said has been doing well. Now the FG wants to give its backing to the State Police.

It is the fault of the state governors. When the South West people were talking about Amotekun, I had an interview with Channels, and I said that (Abubakar) Malami (former Attorney General and Minister of Justice) may be right that it is only the federal government that can establish a policing system in Nigeria. But then the Constitution states that the State Governor is the Chief Security Officer in his state. That assumed that the CSO must have command over the security agencies within the State.

Therefore, he or she is allowed to create an agency that will enforce the law in that state. What is needed is just for the State to pass a law in that State. Is that not what they did in the South West? They have done that, and all of them have Amotekun.

Lagos State has the Lagos State Neighbourhood and Safety Corps. They are all working together now and even created a Security Trust Fund. That one is not necessary, truly. The governors have enough money to run the security system.

Lagos created one, and they seem to be doing well. But the bottom line is to know what you want to do, to make sure that you have stability from the bottom to the top. What those who do not support state police forget is that if all local governments in Nigeria are safe, is Nigeria not safe? Today, most LGs have no bandits or criminals occupying communities.

They are in the forest if that is true. But unlike in the North, Katsina State, where 21 LGs are under the control of the bandits. You cannot find that in the South West because of Amotekun. If Amotekun works with the traditional rulers and the community leaders, if there is any problem, whose fault is it? It is the community leaders. If there is a problem, the community leaders will blame the people. In every state, there is a ministry for home affairs and a commissioner.

In every state, there is an adviser or special adviser for security, usually a retired senior police officer or military officer. They have the mechanism already existing. Kano was doing well with the former chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

When he was there as the Governor, I wrote a paper to his SSA asking if we could do a seminar on what you are doing to keep criminals and bandits within the boundary with Katsina, to be able to help other states, but he did not reply to me. I sent a retired military colleague several times, but he did not reply to me.

What is happening in Kano today? They have attacked several communities. The Emir of Kano and other leaders were raising the alarm. It is only Jigawa state that is a bit quiet. What you find in this is that there are good models as examples, if we share the experience and expertise with others to keep the local governments and the states safe. I have been trying to bother the South West governors to do the same, but nobody wants to do it.

Why do they not want to do it?

I do not know! It still bothers me, except in Ekiti State. Ganduje just announced some days ago that he would recruit 12,000 Hisbah men who were disengaged by the state government after he left office. Is this the way to go, as some have alleged that it is all in preparation for 2027, to use them against opponents? What I know is that Ganduje did, first of all, for the Herders was to create a large area for them to go and roam and eat whatever they like.

Also, he told the communities that your safety and everything is in your hands, we will try and provide security for you by equipping the federal agencies, furthermore, the Islamic Police, because it relates to religion, he succeeded. The only snag is that those people were pursuing those drinking alcohol in Sabon Gari. But at least, they still did their job. The thing is, if they go too far, they will clash with the federal police.

They had to limit what they were supposed to do. They were working with the Sharia Court, which the police cannot do. In a way, during the time of Obasanjo, there were these hues and cries about Sharia Law to be enacted everywhere. Obasanjo, being a wiseman ignored them and said it would soon fizzle out.

Then people were telling him he should be firm and whatnot. Today, what has happened? Nigerians have short memories. Where are all the people pushing for Sharia Law? Even the Northerners themselves did not like Sharia! The FG is negotiating with the bandits to get the Kebbi girls released; it looks like it is a victory for the bandits.

That is why I said that the NSA has not spoken since he returned from the United States. He has not spoken because it was a reversal (of policy) as he is among those saying the federal government will never pay ransom and will never encourage anyone to pay ransom. They have even passed a law that anyone who pays ransom will be arrested and prosecuted.

For saving the lives of their loved ones or even their own from kidnappers…?

Everybody knows that was a joke, because if your relative is abducted, you will say you will not pay ransom to save their lives. But they, too, were accusing the state governors of negotiating with the bandits and kidnappers. The FG too has joined the club, that is why I said that the bandits have won!

How easy is it for insurgents to capture a brigadier general in the North East and just kill him like that?

I do not know, that is why I am saying that the military should look into how that happened. The one that concerns me, really, from my knowledge of being a former signals officer, is that if you carry a mobile phone, you can contact emergency services without a network.

I am surprised that the army has not gotten that. From what I read, he was contacting the base, and Boko Haram was getting the messages, whereas the army should have gotten an encrypted system of communications like walkie talkie. I am shocked the Nigerian Army did not have it in 2025. Can you imagine a senior officer at that level? It is a big shame! A very big shame!

Could that be a confirmation of moles in the military, who are selling information or giving out colleagues to the enemy?

One thing that is very clear, like is said earlier, is that there are moles in the military system and nobody has accepted that. Who are the moles for Boko Haram and ISWAP within the army itself, because how do they always know the Army is moving and lay an ambush for them?

Every attack and casualties have been through an ambush. In a few cases, they attack the barrack and when they attack, people are not expecting them. Some people might have been telling them, “Come now!”

The Chief of Defence Staff said that they have drones. What happened to the drones? The immediate past CDS said they were expensive. No matter how expensive they were, they were bought because there were needs for them to be used. If they have a tactical working plan and they use the drone with well-trained pilots, they can deploy it.