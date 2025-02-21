President Assents To Bills On Federal Varsities In Ekiti, Osun

Share

The National Assembly has secured the assent of President Bola Tinubu to Bills establishing the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State and Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun State.

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele revealed the decision of the President yesterday after the signing of the two legislations establishing the two universities at the State House, Abuja yesterday.

Bamidele had sponsored bills to establish Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin- Ekiti Kingdom, Ekiti State and Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State respectively in 2023 and 2024.

He had initiated with strong convictions that the two bills would bridge the knowledge gap in science, technology and innovation required for national development; promote environmental sustainability and climate action as well as enhance agricultural innovation and food security in the country.

Contingent upon their strategic national significance, the upper chamber passed the two legislative initiatives into laws and secured the concurrence of the House of Representatives, thereby informing the resolve of the president to give effect to the two legislations.

After the signing of the bills yesterday, Bamidele revealed the decision of the president, which he described as defining and significant in the quest of the president administration to address food insecurity and challenges associated with climate change in the country

He, therefore, commended the President for approving the establishment of the two federal universities with specific mandate to address knowledge deficit in environmental technology and promote innovative research in food security and agricultural production.

