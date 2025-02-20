President Assents To Bills On Federal Universities In Ekiti, Osun

Share

The National Assembly has secured the assent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Bills establishing the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State and the Federal Universities of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun State.

According to a statement issued from the Office of the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the president made this decision yesterday after the signing of the two legislations establishing the two universities at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

Bamidele sponsored bills to establish the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin- Ekiti Kingdom, Ekiti State and the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State respectively in 2023 and 2024.

He had initiated with strong convictions that the two bills would bridge the knowledge gap in science, technology and innovation required for national development; promote environmental sustainability and climate action as well as enhance agricultural innovation and food security in the country.

Contingent upon their strategic national significance, the upper chamber passed the two legislative initiatives into laws and secured the concurrence of the House of Representatives, thereby informing the resolve of the president to give effect to the two legislations.

After the signing of the bills yesterday, Bamidele revealed the decision of the president, which he described as defining and significant in the quest of the president’s administration to address food insecurity and challenges associated with climate change in the country.

He, therefore, commended the President for approving the establishment of the two federal universities with a specific mandate to address the knowledge deficit in environmental technology and promote innovative research in food security and agricultural production.

Before the assent of the president yesterday, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa had strongly recommended the establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State and Federal Universities of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun State.

In a letter to the presidency on Wednesday, February 19, the education minister asked the president to approve the establishment of the two federal universities as passed by the National Assembly.

To the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, the minister said the Federal Ministry of Education “has reviewed the provisions of the bill and found that it meets all requisite guidelines and standards for the establishment of a Federal University of this nature.

“The university will specialise in technology-driven education and research, producing graduates equipped with 21st-century skills in Engineering, Digital Innovation and Applied Sciences. It will drive Nigeria’s industrialization by fostering homegrown technological solutions for economic growth and job creation.

“The institution will focus on environmental sciences, offering programmes that address climate change, renewable energy, waste management and sustainable urban development. It will serve as a research hub for developing policies and solutions that align with Nigeria’s commitment to global environmental sustainability goals.”

On the Federal Universities of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Alausa specifically said the university would serve as a centre for advanced agricultural education, research, and innovation, contributing to the country’s food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

He said: “It will develop improved farming techniques, agro-processing methods, and climate-smart agriculture solutions to boost productivity and resilience. The university will integrate agricultural sciences with development studies, training professionals to address socioeconomic challenges in rural areas.

“It will foster entrepreneurship and Agribusiness, equipping students with skills for self-employment and wealth creation. The university will stimulate economic activities in Iragbiji and surrounding communities, creating employment and business opportunities.

“The university will serve as a hub for collaborative research with international institutions, government agencies, and the private sector to drive innovations in agricultural sustainability, and community development,” the minister wrote in another letter to the president.

