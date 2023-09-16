President Appoints Cardoso New CBN Governor, 4 Deputies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate. Recall that the apex Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, was recently suspended and currently facing trial.

According to a release by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the directive was in conformity with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which vested in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the authority to appoint the Governor and Four (4) Deputy Governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu has equally approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the CBN for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

These are Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro; Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo; Mr. Philip Ikeazor and Dr. Bala M. Bello Ngelale said: “In line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, the President expects the above listed nominees to successfully implement critical reforms at the CBN, which will enhance the confidence of Nigerians and international partners in the restructuring of the Nigerian economy toward sustainable growth and prosperity for all.”

The man, Cardoso If his nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Cardoso will replace the current CBN Godwin Emefiele who was suspended by Tinubu and has been in detention since June. Emefiele was due to serve out his second term in June 2024.

A financial and development expert with over thirty years of experience in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors, Cardoso was most recently, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citibank Nigeria Ltd. He has also served as Commissioner for economic planning and budget in Lagos state.

He has served on the board of several leading companies including Texaco and Chevron Oil Plc. He recently served as a member of Tinubu’s Policy Advisory Council which includes Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Sumaila Zubairu, and Dr Doris Anite. Cardoso is the founding chairman and co-chair of the Ehingbeti Summit, the Lagos state economic summit. He is also a member of the advisory board of Lagos Business School (LBS).