Presidency Warns Sen Ndume Over Reckless TV Comments, Dismisses Cabal Allegations

Share

The Presidency has issued a sharp rebuke to Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, over what it described as “reckless” and “unfounded” statements made during a recent television appearance.

Senator Ndume, a former Chief Whip of the Senate, had alleged that a cabal had hijacked President Bola Tinubu’s administration, claiming that the government is now dominated by kleptocrats and kakistocrats.

The remarks have since sparked reactions across the political spectrum.

READ ALSO:

Responding on Monday, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed Ndume’s claims as baseless, accusing the senator of making sweeping accusations without evidence.

“Ndume is entitled to his opinion, as a lone-wolf opposition within the APC, though he most often gets his facts wrong or builds his thesis on a specious, faulty foundation,” Onanuga said.

He further criticized the senator’s use of the term kakistocrats, questioning whether Ndume even understood its meaning.

“His allegation that kleptocrats and kakistocrats dominate the government is just too sweeping. And he made it without providing any scintilla of proof,” Onanuga added. “Kakistocrats? Does he know the word’s meaning, or does he just like bandying terms?”

Onanuga pointed out that President Tinubu’s administration includes a team of competent professionals, many of whom had distinguished careers in the private sector before joining government service.

“This President has many competent aides, many of whom were accomplished professionals before coming to work for the government,” he said.

“And they are doing a damn good job, reengineering the country’s economy to ensure it is put on a solid foundation for sustainable growth.”

The statement reflects rising tensions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as internal criticism mounts over policy directions and governance style.

Share