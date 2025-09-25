Presidency Using Mercenaries To Smear My Name – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Presidency of orchestrating a smear campaign against him using individuals posing as media consultants.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku alleged that the Presidency had recruited “faceless mercenaries” to fabricate false stories and circulate unauthorized statements in his name.

“Particularly offensive is the false claim attributed to one Kola Johnson, who parades himself as a media consultant, alleging that an Atiku administration would be dominated by a single ethnic group. This disinformation is part of a calculated propaganda project designed to ridicule Atiku in the media,” the statement read.

Atiku clarified that he has never engaged Kola Johnson as a consultant, aide, or associate, stressing that any statement issued under the name should be disregarded. He further urged media houses that had published such falsehoods to immediately retract them.

The former vice president also cautioned Nigerians, especially the press, to remain vigilant against what he described as the Tinubu administration’s propaganda schemes, which include “circulating fabricated statements through compromised journalists.”

“For the record, authentic information from Atiku Abubakar is only released through the Atiku Media Office, signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, or the Special Assistant on Public Communications. Editors and media gatekeepers are strongly advised to verify with the AMO before publication,” he added.