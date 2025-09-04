Presidency Urges Youth To Leverage Tinubu’s Initiatives

The Presidency has called on Nigerian youths to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to make positive contributions to the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, gave the counsel while addressing over 24,000 youths at Arise Congress 2.0, themed “The Emergence of Champions,” held at the Baptist International Convention Centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.

Dare, who also chairs the Youth and Student Ministries Advisory Board of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, described Nigerian youths as the champions of Tinubu’s administration. He highlighted the President’s policies that empower young Nigerians, providing platforms to excel through their faith, talent, and skills.

He stressed the importance of character, discipline, determination, and self-motivation in achieving success, noting that his message was focused on youth empowerment rather than politics.

Dare cited some of the administration’s youth-focused initiatives, including: NELFUND tuition loans and stipends benefiting over 600,000 students, and the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer program aimed at providing affordable housing for three million vulnerable households, as well as food security and poverty alleviation measures.

Notable attendees included Rev. Israel Adelani Akanji, Convener and President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention; Rev. Dr. S. Olawuyi James, Director of Youth and Student Ministries; Rev. Dr. Israel Kristilere, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee; Rev. Michael Onyegbu; Pastor Fela Durotoye; and CP Lanre Ogunlowo, Commissioner of Police, Ogun State.