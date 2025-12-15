Presidency To Opposition Politicians: Defend Yourselves Before EFCC If Clean

The Presidency has urged opposition politicians currently facing investigations from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to defend themselves before the anticorruption agency to prove their innocence.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement yesterday alleged that those complaining about the ongoing probe of some politicians were same ones claiming to be planning to rescue the country were equally warring against accountability and probity by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said: “Also, investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have begun exposing those with some explanation to give regarding their stewardship in office and management of public funds entrusted to them.

“These politicians now accuse President Tinubu of weaponising the EFCC for political purposes. “While the Presidency does not speak for the EFCC and believes the agency can speak for itself, we must reiterate that the EFCC is an independent institution established by law and empowered to carry out its statutory responsibilities without interference or favour.

“The agency’s mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, irrespective of the personalities involved, their political affiliations, or their positions in society. “We find it curious that the same people who claimed they want to rescue Nigeria are now the ones waging a war of attrition against accountability and probity. “Those who have cases to answer before EFCC should be bold and brave enough to defend themselves if they are clean.

“President Tinubu does not issue directives to any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute. “President Tinubu has significant state issues to address rather than engage in political targeting. “The prosecution is conducted by the court, not by any sleight of hand, and those found not guilty will receive a clean bill of health.

“Allegations of “weaponisation” are distractions from these politicians, who are running short of campaign issues to challenge President Tinubu and the APC’s success in less than three years in office. “No one is above the law. Everyone must be accountable for their actions, both in and out of the office. Political affiliation should not be a shield against EFCC statutory work, which recently led to Nigeria’s removal from the FATF grey list.”