Presidency To Clear N2tn Power Debt

Nigeria’s presidency on Monday reaffirmed its stance to clear the country’s N2 trillion legacy debt owed to electricity generation companies before the end of the third quarter of 2025.

A representative of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Eriye Onagoruwa, gave the assurance at the second Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry Stakeholders Meeting of 2025, organized by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

According to Onagoruwa, the presidency recognizes the urgency of addressing the debt overhang, which has debilitated GenCos, impeded electricity supply nationwide, and may lead to the shutdown of the country’s power sector.

Onagoruwa explained that President Tinubu’s government is looking for alternative debt instruments due to its current fiscal constraints.

“We are empathetic to what GenCos are facing. We are exploring alternative debt instruments, and I can confirm that both the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and the Debt Management Office are aligned with this effort. Internal approvals are currently underway.” she stated

The N4 trillion gas debt had become a lingering challenge in Nigeria’s power sector despite promises of its resolution.

Recall that despite the privatization of the Nigerian power sector over a decade ago, it has been plagued by epileptic power supply, vandalism, poor infrastructure, lack of investment, electricity access gap, grid collapses, and other challenges.

