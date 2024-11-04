Presidency To Atiku: You Would’ve Ran Regime Of Cronyism

Share

The Presidency has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would have run a regime of cronyism if he had won the 2023 Presidential election.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement responding to Atiku’s criticism of the President’s programme said the President inherited a country facing grave economy.

He said: “We have just read a statement credited to former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in which he tried to discredit President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform programmes while pushing his untested agenda as a better alternative.

‘First, Alhaji Atiku’s ideas, which lacked details, were rejected by Nigerians in the 2023 poll. “If he had won the election, we believe he would have plunged Nigeria into a worse situation or run a regime of cronyism.

Abubakar lost the election partly because he vowed to sell the NNPC and other assets to his friends. “Nigerians have not forgotten this, nor would they be comforted by Atiku’s antecedents when he ran the economy in the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government between 1999 and 2003. As Vice President, Atiku supervised a questionable privatisation programme.

“He and his boss demonstrated a lack of faith in our educational system, and both went to establish their universities while they allowed ours to flounder. “Talk is cheap.

It is easy to pontificate and deride a rival’s programmes even when there are irrefutable indices that the economic reforms yield positives despite the temporary difficulties.

“Despite the futile attempt to hoodwink Nigerians again in his statement, it is gratifying that the former Vice President could not repudiate the economic reforms pursued by the Tinubu administration because they are the right things to do.

“His advocacy for a gradualist approach only showed that he was not in tune with the enormity of problems inherited by President Tinubu. “It is so easy to paint a flowery to-do list. It is expected of an election loser.

