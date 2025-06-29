Presidency: Tinubu’s Visit To St Lucia’ll Rekindle Ancestral Bonds

Following scathing criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to St. Lucy, the Presidency has said that the visit is to rekindle ancestral bonds and explore economic possibilities with the Caribbean country.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga made this clarification in a press release on Sunday.

According to him, the visit is also to ignite a new era of diplomatic and cultural relations with St. Lucia which, he noted, has a significant population of African ancestry.

Onanuga recalled that a wave of immigrants from Nigeria arrived the Caribbean country in the mid-19th century bringing cultural and religious practices that persist today.

“Citizens of Saint Lucia are excited that President Tinubu has chosen to visit the island. They long to strengthen their bonds with African nations with which they share ancestral links.

“Saint Lucia is the headquarters of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the gateway to the 15 CARICOM member states. The CARICOM states have a combined GDP of over $130 billion, a significant figure in South-South trade discourse.

“In an era of global uncertainty, deepening cooperation between the Global South, particularly between continental Africa and the Caribbean, has become imperative.

“Nigeria and the citizens of the Caribbean have strong people-to-people links,” he said.

“The Presidency equally recalled that Sir Darnley Alexander, a Saint Lucian-born jurist who died on February 10, 1989, served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1975 to 1979 adding that another St. Lucian, Neville Skeete, an architect, contributed to the design of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s corporate headquarters.

“Additionally, Sir Darnley Alexander’s son, Michael, served as a medical doctor on the frontline in the Nigerian Army during the tragic civil war,” he said.

He pointed it out that the President’s visit to the country aligned with the government’s foreign policy based on the framework of Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography.

“As the presidency stated, the visit supports the African Union’s Sixth Region agenda, which identifies the African diaspora as a key development partner.

“Nigeria actively fosters cultural exchange through collaboration in education, culture, and heritage preservation. Our cultural exports, including Afrobeats, Nollywood, and literature, are already making a significant impact on Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean, enriching our shared cultural landscape,” Onanuga stressed.

He added that St. Lucia as a stable parliamentary democracy made it a natural ally for Nigeria, which has enjoyed 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance.

Highlighting the benefits of the visit to Nigeria, Onanuga said “President Tinubu’s scheduled visit to Sir Arthur Lewis Community College underscores our commitment to strengthening educational partnerships. The presence of Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (TAC) officials in the delegation further demonstrates our dedication to fostering knowledge exchange and growth. TAC provides technical assistance to African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) countries. This assistance is delivered through the deployment of Nigerian professionals to recipient countries to address specific needs.”

Stressing that the President would seize the opportunity to meet and interact Nigerians living in St. Lucy, the Presidential spokesman pointed it out that the visit was historic saying “Since gaining independence in 1979, Saint Lucia has hosted fewer than 10 official state visits. The last visit by an African Head of State was by President Nelson Mandela in July 1998, during the 19th CARICOM Heads of Government Summit. Therefore, President Tinubu’s 2025 visit, 27 years later, is a historic diplomatic milestone.”

He added that Tinubu would address a joint session of the Parliament at the Sandals Grande Saint Lucian Conference Hall.