Presidency: Tinubu’s 2027 Gets Massive Boost As Akoko Leaders Back Re-Election

Share

Leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in four local governments of Akoko in Ondo North Senatorial District of Ondo State have endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The leaders included Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the chairmen of the four local governments, Senator Jide Ipinsagba representing the zone in the National Assembly, House of Representatives members, and elected members of the House of Assembly.

Speaking under the auspices of Akoko Political Leaders Forum, (APLF), the leaders unanimously endorsed President Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate of the party to complete his economic reforms.

Also, the forum passed a vote of confidence on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for putting the state on the world map of socioeconomic, political, commercial, and infrastructure development.

Reading the communique of the maiden meeting of all leaders and stakeholders of APC from the four local government areas consisting of Akoko Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest local governments held in Ikare Akoko, in Akoko North East local government of the state, the convener of the meeting, Victor Olabimtan, said the Akoko political leaders and people of the area have agreed to support the President as the sole Presidential candidate for the party.

Share