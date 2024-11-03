Presidency: Tinubu battles Northern forces

Share

President Bola Tinubu’s presidency has come under opposition recently with the Northern governors taking the lead in condemning his tax reform policies.

Some watchers of the country’s politics have said that this does not augur well for the man the North voted massively for in the 2023 presidential election.

The observers, who spoke with the Sunday Telegraph on condition of anonymity because of the implications, said that the president needs a person to watch his back.

They pointed out that it appeared nobody carefully watches the president’s back after the North was in darkness for over one week.

“ Why did they allow SSANU to go on strike? What is the work of the Chief of Staff and the SGF (Secretary to the Government of the Federation)?”, one of the sources asked, insisting the presidency has been reactionary instead of proactive.

The Source said: “The President still needs somebody, who would watch his back. So many things are not being coordinated. If you look at the ongoing strike by SSANU (the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities), should not have happened in the first instance. They just called off that of the Hospital workers. Things that should not be allowed to happen, they allow it to happen and they would now be running around for a solution.”

Another Source said: “The recent replacement of the Ministry of Delta and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with the Ministry of Regional Development and the attendant backlash, which is generating controversies; too many blunders, many tentativeness, reactions and reactions by the presidency. It is obvious that the master person who would look out for the President and allow that matters are well coordinated, is not yet in that place.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has asserted that there was no gap in governance despite myriads of challenges facing the country.

This was in reaction to insinuations that some government officials were slacking in their responsibilities considering the vandalization of transmission lines, which threw some states in the north into darkness.

The recent decision by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) to down tools until their four-month salary arrears were settled has also set tongue wagging with some suspecting that some officials within the government may be sabotaging the President’s efforts.

A source in the Presidency, who volunteered comments on the blackout in the north on condition of anonymity said: “How can anyone blame the vandalization of transmission lines on government inefficiency? Everyone in this country is aware of the activities of the bandits in the north.

“These derelicts are constantly looking for ways of attracting attention. If they don’t kidnap for ransom, they are sabotaging government facilities. Everyone, including the governors, knows that the security agencies are working round the clock to provide security for the people and protection for infrastructure across the country.

“The vandalized power lines are currently being addressed by the Ministry of Power with the marching order that security agencies provide security for the contractors.”

On SSANU, he said: “You will recall that the SSANU issue began with Tinubu’s predecessor, who invoked the no-work-no-pay clause in 2022 and there have been continued negotiations with the union before Tinubu took over. The government is addressing the matter. Officials of the Ministry of Education engaged the SSANU executives. The issue will be resolved.”

When asked for comments on the rejection of the proposed Tax Reform Bill by the northern governors and the subsequent request that it be withdrawn by the National Economic Council (NEC) from the National Assembly for wider consultation, another source said: “The advice by the NEC was a face-saving measure.

“Note that the Northern governors have mobilized against the passage of the bill. But the NEC did a tactical maneuver to save the face of the government. The bill would not have been passed by the lawmakers. In any case, the withdrawal of the bill for wider consideration and consultation only shows the government was listening and responding to public opinion.

“Though the government means well, the perspectives of the people must also be respected. Criticisms against the Tax Reform Bill should not be seen as a sign of division or rebellion in government. It’s a normal governance process.”

