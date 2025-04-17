Presidency: Tinubu Active Despite Extended Stay Abroad

Share

…says President left Paris for London weekend

The Presidency has assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully engaged in the governance of the country despite his prolonged absence from the country.

This clarification was issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who confirmed that President Tinubu, having departed Nigeria for a two-week working visit to Paris on April 2, has since proceeded to London over the weekend.

The President’s absence has sparked criticism from opposition figures, including former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi. Both leaders questioned the President’s prolonged stay abroad at a time when the country grapples with heightened insecurity, especially in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

In response, Onanuga maintained that the President has remained actively involved in national governance, overseeing state matters remotely, including giving security directives to relevant agencies.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even though he is away in Europe,” the statement read.

“His absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks. The President left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.”

Onanuga further stated that the President is expected to return to Abuja following the conclusion of the Easter holiday, adding that his commitment to national duties remains firm.

“The President’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership. We appreciate the public’s concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption,” the statement concluded.

