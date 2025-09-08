Presidency Terminates Appointment Of Fegho Umunubo

The Presidency has announced the immediate disengagement of Fegho John Umunubo, who previously served as Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President).

In a statement issued on Monday, September 8, 2025, by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information & Public Relations, State House, stakeholders in the digital and creative sectors, both at home and abroad, were officially notified of Umunubo’s removal.

The Presidency clarified that Umunubo no longer represents the administration in any capacity and warned that anyone dealing with him in the name of the government does so at their own risk.

“Kindly note that he no longer represents this administration in any capacity. Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk,” the statement read.

The government urged all stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy to be guided accordingly.