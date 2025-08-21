Presidency Taunts Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai As Nigeria’s External Reserves Hit $41bn

The Presidency has mocked leading opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as Nigeria’s external reserves reached the $41 billion mark.

The trio, who are spearheading the new political coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, have consistently criticized President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, describing them as ineffective in improving the economy.

However, Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, in a Facebook post, hailed the development as proof of Tinubu’s prudent management of the economy.

He wrote: “The latest milestone was reached without our country having a massive inflow from oil sales. Indeed, oil prices are sliding southwards. It’s all about the prudent management of the economy by President Bola Tinubu. I can bet that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and Babachir Lawal would never acknowledge this remarkable success. They are more interested in their doomed campaign to overthrow Bola Tinubu. This obsession has blinded them from recognising the progress being delivered by President Bola Tinubu’s government on multiple fronts.”

The Presidency insisted that despite criticism, the Tinubu administration is delivering tangible results that opposition leaders have refused to acknowledge.