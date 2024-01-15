Presidency Speaks On Tinubu’s Cabinet Reshuffle

Following the ongoing happenings in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet, the Presidency on Sunday refuted the claims-making rounds that the president is planning to reshuffle his ministers.

There has been speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation as well as the suspension of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency’s (NSIPA) programmes.

Speaking on the development, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, debunked the claims while speaking on TVC’s programme, Politics Today.

Speaking on the programme, Ngelale said a possible cabinet reshuffle would have to wait until the conclusion of the ongoing investigations into the alleged fraud in the Ministry.

Ngeleale, however, said the Tinubu-led administration will not spare any individual found culpable.

He said, “At this point, it is in the realm of speculation. What is not in the realm of speculation, however, is that the President has ordered a thorough investigation. And wherever that investigation takes him, he will act accordingly.

“I do think that the President would not make such a move until he has a clear idea of exactly what that investigation has unearthed and whether or not there are other officials of the government that he feels would need to be roped into such an exercise on the basis of whatever the findings of that investigation are.”

Commenting further, the presidential spokesman said the President is fully aware of all factors related to what people are doing and not doing within his administration.

He said, “It is only natural to drive such stories, particularly if there’s even a whisper that such a thing could occur.

“But I think it’s important that we not preempt the activities of the President. The President is fully aware of all factors related to what people are doing and not doing within his administration.

“He does have a special adviser on policy and coordination in the person of Hadiza Bala Usman, who is also monitoring the activities of the MDAs with respect to performance-related issues, and he has all of that information at any point in time.”