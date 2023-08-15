Presidency Speaks On NLC Threat To Embark On Indefinite Strike

Following the threat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on an indefinite strike if the price of petrol continues to rise, the Presidency has described the move as needless.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that when the African Trade Union Alliance met on Monday in Abuja, the NLC President, Joe Ajero threatened to shut down the economy by calling for a complete strike if the price of petrol increases again.

The organized Labour claimed that the President Bola Tinubu administration’s policies had caused Nigerians enough suffering, and they would not be amenable to any increase in the price of petrol that made matters worse.

President Tinubu is working hard to ease the country’s hardships, according to the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who responded to the NLC’s threat on Monday evening.

He said the President was aware of the pain and economic hardship currently befalling Nigerian families across the country, and efforts are underway to stabilise the economy.

According to Ngelale, every government initiative aims to improve the challenging situations our people most expediently and effectively way possible.

He said: “There is no monopoly on the deep empathy that we feel as fellow Nigerians concerning the pain and economic hardship currently befalling Nigerian families across the country.

‘’The labour union absolutely does represent the interests of Nigerian workers and our role as a government and particularly is to ensure that every government action was aimed at the most urgent and the most efficient amelioration of those difficult conditions facing our people.

“With respect to energy cost and prices, let us be very clear that the deregulation of the market means that market conditions that are decided outside of the shores of any one country will determine the price of these commodities.

“The notion that the government is controlling or is leveraging in any way the cost of these commodities in the country is a total misunderstanding of the market dynamics in the petroleum sector.

“The President will continue to engage in effective and direct dialogue with the labour unions, and he is committed to living up to every word and every letter of the agreement made so far, and we expect that such agreements are not going to be tied to vagaries of international petroleum market that Nigeria does not have control over.

“What those negotiations and conditions will be based on is to the extent in which government is living up to its side of the ongoing negotiations that it has entered into with the labour movement.

“If the market forces decide the price, it’s Nigerians that are bearing the brunt. Is there any way the government will intervene to cushion the effect so that the exchange rate will not be going up?

“This is why the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been very forthright and open.

“We have seen the President come out publicly several times, very communicative with Nigerians on what’s being done to crash the cost of energy, with respect to families and businesses across the country, which is why we have been very aggressive in detailing the actionable plans we put in place for CNG.”