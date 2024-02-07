Presidency: Shettima’s Presence Inspired S’Eagles To Victory Over S’Africa

The Presidency on Wednesday night claimed the presence of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Cote D’Ivoire inspires the Super Eagles to defeat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to qualify for the final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON),

A press release issued by a Presidential spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha after the gruelling encounter read, “The Super Eagles of Nigeria have secured their place in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations after a thrilling victory over South Africa in the semi-final.

“The match, held at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, saw Nigeria overcome their opponents on penalties after extra time.

“Their performance throughout the tournament has been marked by exceptional talent, determination, and resilience, captivating the hearts of fans nationwide.

“While the precise factors behind the team’s success remain multifaceted, the presence of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, undoubtedly served as a significant source of inspiration.

“His unwavering support and belief in the team’s capabilities resonated deeply with the players and fans alike.

As the Super Eagles prepare for the final, the nation stands united in support, eager to witness them etch their names in footballing history.

“The entire country awaits their return with bated breath, confident that they will deliver their best performance yet and bring the AFCON trophy home.”