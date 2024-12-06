Presidency Sets To Commence Assessment Of Ministry Of Works Performance

Share

The Presidential team on the Policy and Coordination is set to commence the assessment of the performances of the Ministry of Works.

This was revealed when the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman visited the Ministry on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Director, of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed, her team would carry assessment of the Ministry for 1st and 2nd quarters of this year.

In the statement, the Director said that the Minister of Works, Sen. Nweze David Umahi received in the audience the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman with her team today

“The Minister, while welcoming the monitoring team took them through the nitty-gritty of the services being rendered by the Ministry to the public and the processes involved before the services become visible and appreciable by the public.

“These include initiating the project, designing, costing, bidding and other processes before the commencement of any project.”

The Director also quoted the Minister as saying, “Road is a critical infrastructure that cannot be overlooked, as every strata of human beings make use of it, both the rich and the poor, young and old etc.

“He, therefore, thanked Mr President for making road infrastructure a priority amongst the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, which is to enhance infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth.”

On her part, the Presidential Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, according to the Ministry Director reiterated that she came to formally introduce her team, who will be engaging with the Ministry’s officials by way of monitoring its performance within the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2024, as well as sought for better ways of enhancing and fast-tracking works on Nigeria roads geared toward the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Deliverables.

The Director said, “While hoisting the banner of the approved 8-point Priority Areas of the present Administration, which must be achieved, she announced that the assessment is to be carried out by her team, in the coming week.

Present at the meeting, according to the Ministry statement were the Minister of State, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofamata, Highways and Service Directors, as well as Heads of Units.

