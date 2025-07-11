The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun has sought partnership with the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), as the foremost Information Communication and Technology (ICT) training and digital education institute in the country.

Speaking during a strategic courtesy visit to DBI on Friday in Abuja, Olusegun who commended the innovative drive Mr. David has brought to the DBI within his short stay

at the institute, also used the occasion to seek active participation of the Institute at the forth coming Progressive Digital Media Summit.

Represented by Theresa Tekena, he noted that given the manner in which Mr. David has transformed the DBI within a very time, he was optimistic his contributions at the summit would inspire the participants

He said: “Your exemplary leadership as President/CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute, coupled with DBI’s pioneering efforts in delivering world class ICT training and empowering Nigerians with cutting-edge digital skills positions you as an inspirational figure for this occasion.

“We respectively invite you to share insights on how DBI’s transformative programs in digital literacy, data analytics, and e-commerce can amplify the Renewed Hooe Agenda, fostering a digitally empowered society through innovative media strategies.

“Your contributions will inspire participants, reinforce the Summit’s mission of advancing digital innovation, amplify the Renewed Hope Agenda,” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Government.

A statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs DBI, Soji-Ezekiel Fagbemi, said his support would play a vital role in ensuring the success of the event, which would engage over 1,000 in-person attendees and also reach millions of people virtually.

The President Special Assistant also believes that his partnership would spotlight DBI’s vital role in shaping Nigeria’s digital future.

In his response, the DBI President Mr. Daser David commended the Special Assistant and acknowledged his efforts to ensuring that Nigerians were well aware of President Tinubu’s good work to revamp the nation’s economy.

Mr. David assured the delegation that the DBI, under his leadership would fully participate in the event and ensure its success.

He also appreciated the efforts being put in planning the summit which he believes would go a long way in disseminating the core policies and programs of President Tinubu to Nigerians and those in diaspora.