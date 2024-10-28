Presidency Rules Out Return Of Betta Edu To Tinubu’s Cabinet

Share

Amid the call for the instatement of the former Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Mangement, the Presidency on Sunday offically dismissed speculations about the possible recall of Betta Edu as Minister under President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Edu was initially suspended on January 8, 2024, amid public outrage regarding bribery allegations.

Betta Edu was suspended over an alleged N585 million bribery scandal.

Rumours of Edu’s return to the cabinet resurfaced ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle.

However, on Sunday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, confirmed that Edu would not be rejoining the administration.

In an interview with Channels TV, Onanuga stated, “Betta Edu is gone, noting that “Her position has been taken by someone from Plateau State.

“As far as this government is concerned, there is no place for her in this cabinet.”

He further suggested that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) might have submitted incriminating evidence that influenced the decision.

Edu’s suspension followed an ongoing EFCC investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for humanitarian efforts.

While the EFCC has yet to publicly disclose their findings, Onanuga’s comments imply that the agency’s report played a role in the presidency’s final decision.

President Tinubu’s administration has faced mounting pressure to combat corruption and maintain accountability within government ranks, particularly in ministries handling sensitive humanitarian and disaster-related funds.

The appointment of Edu’s replacement from Plateau State signals a shift aimed at restoring confidence in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

With no indication of Betta Edu’s return to public office, the Tinubu administration appears committed to reinforcing its stance on transparency and ensuring that public funds allocated for disaster management are utilized effectively.

