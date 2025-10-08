Presidency Replies Ted Cruz Over ‘Christian Genocide’ Claims In Nigeria

The Presidency has dismissed claims by United States Senator, Ted Cruz alleging the massacre of over 50,000 Christians in Nigeria since 2009, describing the statement as misleading and dangerous.

Senator Cruz, in a post on X, claimed that over 50,000 Christians had been “massacred” in Nigeria, with more than 18,000 churches and 2,000 Christian schools destroyed.

He further alleged that these were the result of deliberate decisions by specific individuals and vowed to hold them accountable.

READ ALSO:

Responding to the statement, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, urged Cruz and other foreign commentators to verify facts before making public statements that could inflame tensions.

“Senator Ted Cruz and Bill Maher et al would do well to engage with the facts before amplifying falsehoods that embolden extremists and malign an entire nation,” Dare wrote.

“Nigeria deserves solidarity in its fight against terror, not careless rhetoric that fuels misunderstanding. The truth remains simple: Nigeria is not witnessing a Christian genocide; it is confronting terrorism that targets everyone,” he added.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly maintained that terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and bandits attack citizens across religious and ethnic lines, and that framing the violence as a religious genocide distorts the complex security situation.