Presidency Replies Atiku, Says Tinubu Saved Nigeria From Economic Recession

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy on Sunday said his principal saved Nigeria from economic recession in 2023.

Onanuga made this remark in reaction to the comment made by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who said Tinubu’s renewed hope reforms were creating pain and despair for Nigerians.

Speaking on the development, Onanuga said Tinubu’s recent economy on fuel subsidy removal and Naira floating are steps in the right direction.

READ ALSO:

He explained that the 2023 budget, with 97 per cent of revenue, was spent on debt servicing, foreclosing economic growth, and job creation.

“The national budget Tinubu met in 2023 showed that 97 per cent of revenue was to be spent on debt servicing, with little reserved for capital, thereby foreclosing growth and jobs.

“Confronted with this grim economic reality, President Tinubu faced a difficult choice of balancing reforms’ political and economic costs against the risks of economic recession. His government chose the former to keep the economy afloat and set it back on the path of growth and prosperity”, he said.