Presidency Reacts To Senate’s Confirmation Of Service Chiefs

The Presidency has expressed joy over the expeditious confirmation of the new service chiefs recently nominated by President Bola Tinubu.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, in a personally signed statement on Wednesday, expressed his happiness with the smooth screening and confirmation of appointments of the Service Chiefs by the Senate.

Lado said: “As the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, I facilitated this crucial interface to ensure a smooth and coordinated engagement between the Executive and the Legislature, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to effective governance and national security.

“The appointment of Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede (Chief of Defence Staff), Major Gen. Waidi Shaibu (Chief of Army Staff), AVM Sunday K. Aneke (Chief of Air Staff), and Rear Admiral Idi Abbas (Chief of Naval Staff) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, represents a strategic step towards strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and fostering synergy among the Armed Forces for the protection of our nation’s sovereignty and citizens.

“I extend my profound appreciation to the President of the Senate, the Senate Leadership, and Distinguished Senators for the prompt and thorough consideration that led to the confirmation of the new Service Chiefs.

“Their commitment underscores the strong collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature in advancing the national interest and ensuring the security and stability of our dear nation”.