Presidency Reacts To Kemi Badenoch’s Story On Nigeria Police

Share

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi has slammed British Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, following her story on how policemen stole her brother’s shoes and wristwatch.

Tinubu’s spokesperson who made this remark while reacting to Kemi Badenoch’s police story, described it as cock and bull story.

According to Ajayi, on Monday morning via the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, the British leader lied about her upbringing and could have lied about her Nigerian Police experience.

READ ALSO:

He further nudged the Conservative Party leader to focus on answering questions she was asked and not resort to telling her experience with the Nigerian Police.

“You are a Kemi Badenoch, an opposition leader and a future Prime Minister of the UK. A journalist asked you about the state of Police in the country you hope to govern.

“Instead of answering the question of how you would make the police more efficient and accountable in protecting the people of the UK, you resorted to an inane cock and bull story of how policemen stole your brother’s shoe in Nigeria.

“For someone who had obviously lied about everything she said about her upbringing in Nigeria just for the feel-good effect of keeping her new job, how can we be sure her brother’s so-called police experience in Nigeria was not another made-up story?

“Her story of carrying a desk and chair to sit in class at ISL didn’t add up. Her claim that she had no clean water to drink was complete baloney for a girl who grew up in an upper-middle-class family – mother a university professor and father a successful medical doctor who ran a well-known private hospital with rich clientele,” he said.

What i get from some of our people parroting and supporting Kemi Badenoch’s badmouth and irrational diatribes against Nigeria is that their parents do not have a right to personal honour and dignity insofar their parents could not provide all they desire and fancy. That Nigeria… — Temitope Ajayi (@TheTope_Ajayi) December 15, 2024

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"