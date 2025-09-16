Following the remarks made by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on heightening economic hardship and hunger, the Presidency has knocked the PDP presidential candidate for his insensitivity.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku likened the hunger in the economy to that of a French Revolution, saying Nigeria is at risk of unrest.

Atiku opined that the 1789 French uprising or 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia are imminent due to the rising hunger in the country.

Reacting to Atiku’s comment in a statement issued on Monday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the opposition leader’s remarks were described as cheap and out of touch with current economic data.

However, citing statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics, the Presidency dismissed his assertions

“Their latest statement demonstrates a disconnect from the authentic Nigerian reality.”

The statement revealed that headline inflation declined for the fifth straight month in August, while the country posted a record trade surplus, with non-oil exports nearly equalling crude oil at a 48:52 ratio.

In addition, the Presidency also claimed that foreign reserves had climbed to nearly $42bn, up from $32bn when Tinubu took office, after settling more than $7bn in arrears, including $800m owed to foreign airlines.

“States are now able to pay salaries and gratuities promptly and still have surplus funds for capital and social projects—an achievement not previously witnessed at this scale.

“Nigeria is moving in the right direction.”

It further accused Atiku of looking past these feats and focusing on “doomsday scenarios”,

“In contrast, Atiku and his party remain stuck in the past, fixated on doomsday scenarios and revolutionary rhetoric.

“Ironically, many of the challenges we face today stem from the economic mismanagement during the PDP years, when Atiku was Vice President.

“President Tinubu and his team are working relentlessly to correct those errors, with bold reforms,”

Speaking on criticisms that have risen against the Tinubu administration, Bayo Oanuga said,

“We are proud of the progress being made under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“Atiku and his allies may choose to ignore these gains, but Nigerians can see and feel the positive changes taking place across the nation,”