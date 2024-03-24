Presidency Reacts As 287 Kidnapped Students In Kaduna Regain Freedom

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to the release of 287 kidnapped students in Kuriga, Kadina State.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Governor of Kadina State, Sani Uba in the early hours of today announced the release of the abducted school children kidnapped on March 7, 2024.

While announcing their release, Governor Uba hailed President Tinubu and the tactical team of the Nigerian Military for making their release a reality.

Speaking on the successful release of the school children, Onanuga via his verified X page said, “We thank God that the kids have been released by their captors. Congrats Gov. Sani.”

It would be recalled that on March 7, bandits terrorising the state broke into LEA Primary School Kuriga and Junior Secondary School, Kuriga town, in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state, taking 287 kids, including the principal, Abubakar Isah, away to an unidentified place.

The only requirement set by the attackers for the children’s release was a ransom of N1 billion.

Uncertainty surrounded whether ransom was paid or security personnel saved the children.