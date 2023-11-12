Presidency: No Regret Contesting Against Atiku In 2023 –Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, was running mate to former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Obi, however, contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of Labour Party (LP), against Atiku, who was a PDP candidate. In this interview in Abuja last Monday, Obi said he had no regret contesting against Atiku, even though their combined votes would have made them win the presidency, ONYEKACHI EZE reports

The president has sent a supplementary budget to the National Assembly, and some of the things he requested is the purchase of a yacht and SUVs to the of- fice of the first lady and members of the National Assembly. What is your reaction to this?

Thank you very much. Let me first elucidate a bit. Supplementary budget is a budget that is meant for a very important national welfare needs of the people, that is not captured originally in the budget, or does not have adequate funding. I will give you an example. Nigeria today, we’ve read it in the past one week from the United Nations’ World Health Organisation, that 26.5 million Nigerians will go hungry next year. This is an issue of national important that can go for supplementary budget.

But we have a supplementary budget where we are mentioning issues of yacht; SUV for first lady’s office, shows to the extent that this gov- ernment is not ready to solve Nigeria’s problems. It shouldn’t be part of the budget. In fact, first lady’s office is not in our constitution, it is causing more troubles. All funds allocated to the first lady’s office should be allocated to deal with girl-child issue of education. The first lady is there to take care of her husband. So for me, the issue of SUVs to members of the National Assembly, again will cause more troubles. The SUVs to both houses will cost about N60 billion. Our healthcare today is worrisome.

Nigeria now has high infant mortality rate than India, a country that is seven times higher than our population. For you now to use finds that is higher than primary healthcare to buy cars for 400 people is height of irresponsibility, and we have a place where we can buy at more competitive rate for them, even if it is locally made. Some of them even have fleets of cars; some of them in the senate, are former governors, they don’t need cars again. People are searching for food, for their next meal, and we are doing this.

It shouldn’t be. It is time for us to show responsibility to what is happening. I will give you another example of how I handled this when I was governor. When I was governor, I found out that justices of High Courts don’t have cars in Anambra State; permanent secretaries don’t have cars. And when I became governor, they offered to buy me two bulletproof vehicles, and I said no, collect the money back, tell them to supply us 60, 406 (Peugeot) car: 18 to the justices, 18 to permanent secretaries, few to the commissioners I appointed, and the rest became (utility) vehicles for the deputy governor and myself.

Throughout my first tenure, everybody in my government was using 406 (cars). It was money meant for two bulletproof vehicles that we used to buy cars, and nobody killed us. So it is time for us to use money very judiciously.

Members of your party in the House of Representatives are actually beneficiaries of these vehicles. To what extent have you prevailed on them, so that they can stand different from other lawmakers?

Actually, I don’t have issues with them. Surprisingly, I hear these cars are official cars; they are meant for official use, it is not as if they are their vehicles, and they are expected to use it while they are in the House.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party made some recommendations, and one of these recommendations is for a single term of six years, on rotational basis. What is your take on this?

He (President Bola Tinubu) campaigned on issue of restructure and reform, that is clear. And he should have included so many constitutional amendments to make sure that there is to be a workable and functional constitution for Nigeria, including this issue of single term. I thank former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his position and his commitment that things get better, going forward in Nigeria. Well, I disagree slightly with him; I will go for five-year tenure, which will go for 30 years rotational.

If we cannot go back to issue of parliamentary democracy, we must have a party system that will allow our leaders elected, whether prime minister or president, to be able to answer questions, when it is question time for the president or the prime minister, instead of hiring surrogates and people who are not elected, to come and be telling us stories. We have to hear it from the people who have been elected now, and that is critical, very important. We cannot continue in this way we are now, where people have outsourced leadership.

Prior to the presidential election, there were calls for you and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to come together and unite and fight the APC government, and after the presidential election, people were saying that if you had heeded such calls, there would have been a different story. Do you regret not answering this call, and will you be disposed to such arrangement in future?

I came out and campaigned on new Nigeria; no other person did, and our position remained consistent on a new Nigeria; a Nigeria where things will be done better. So, I am not regretting anything. We can’t predict tomorrow, but I am telling you where we are. Our commitment is for a new Nigeria, and we remain committed to it.

You made an assertion to be a strong opposition party, and now there is a crisis in the Labour Party. How are you trying to reconcile the crisis so that we can have a viable opposition?

The leadership of our party is not in ques- tion. As it is in every system especially in troubling things that are happening in Nigeria, where people are trying to bring confusion. The Supreme Court has said that Julius Abure is the Chairman of our party, and it is not based on judgement that is purchased; it is based on the rule of law. That is what it is. I will assure you that in coming months, we will make the party stronger, and we will make sure we carry everyone along to our destination; we are committed to it. Labour Party, the Nigeria Movement, everybody will come out stronger, better, more committed to new Nigeria.