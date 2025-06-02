Presidency: Nigeria’s 209trncf Gas Positioned For Energy Transition

Share

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, has said that Nigeria’s 209 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves is being strategically positioned as a key asset for energy transition and economic diversification.

Verheijen, speaking on the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration, stated that the government was leveraging the country’s vast gas resources to facilitate energy transition, diversify the economy and create jobs.

She stated that Nigeria was currently producing between 1.5 and 1.7 million barrels per day, with a long-term goal of reaching 4 million barrels per day.

According to her, the ongoing collaboration with security agencies and private sector operators is yielding results in curbing oil theft and pipeline vandalism, ensuring that all produced hydrocarbons reach the market.

Verheijen stated that the administration had built on the foundation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) through Presidential Directives 40 to 42, which introduced improved fiscal terms and regulatory clarity to restore investor confidence.

According to her, the Betafield project, as well as others like the Ubeta gas development, are aimed at boosting domestic gas supply and strengthening Nigeria’s role in the global energy market. She spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

Share