Presidency: Nigerians Will Vote Massively For Me If I Contest – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday, claimed that he will overwhelmingly defeat any opponent if he contests for the presidency.

Speaking during a media chat monitored by New Telegraph, the FCT Minister said Nigerians love him and will support him if he contests for the presidential election.

READ ALSO

“Nigerians still love me, and if I run for the presidential election, they will vote for me massively”.

Wike emphasised that he can easily connect with ordinary Nigerians, pointing out that his achievements as former Rivers State Governor and current FCT Minister will always speak for him.

Wike also expressed confidence that even if the recently concluded council election in the nation’s capital should be repeated, his loyalists will still win.