Presidency: Nigeria Recorded 81% Drop In Terror-Related Deaths Since 2015

Nigeria has witnessed an 81 per cent decrease in terror-related deaths since 2015, according to the Presidency. In a statement posted on its official X account yesterday, the Presidency said the decline reflects improved counter-insurgency operations and stronger collaboration between the country’s security agencies and affected communities.

It added that more than 13,000 terrorists have been neutralised in the past year, while over 124,000 fighters and their dependents have surrendered to authorities.

The statement also noted that more than 2.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned home, with new communities being rebuilt in previously affected areas as normalcy gradually returns. According to the Presidency, the Federal Government has established a Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict to help rebuild affected communities and reintegrate displaced persons.

“Since 2023, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through enhanced interagency cooperation, has vigorously pursued, arrested, eliminated, or successfully convicted terrorists and insurgents, especially those responsible for some of the most heinous attacks on Nigerian territory.

“Since 2024, over 124 terrorists and insurgents have been successfully convicted, while others — including members of the Ansaru leadership and those responsible for the Owo Church bombing in 2022, as well as the Yelwata (Benue) reprisal and counter-reprisal attacks — are undergoing trial in various courts,” the statement added.

The Presidency further said that joint security task forces, enhanced border patrols with local and regional partners, compensation for victims, permanent joint patrols, and intelligence collaboration with international allies are among the measures being implemented to further protect lives and safeguard national sovereignty.