Presidency, NASS Seek Emergency Attention For Technical, Vocational Training

…Collaborate On Skills- driven Education

The Presidency and the National Assembly on Monday, resolved to collaborate on skills-prevention in Nigeria towards raising employable citizenry.

The two arms of government made this resolution at the unveiling of the House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education.

In her keynote address at the event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant ( SSA) to President Bola Tinubu on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE), Madam Abiola Arogundade, said that the action plans on changing the narrative of the Nigerian education system from theoretical knowledge acquisition to skills empowerment were already mapped out.

She said that President Tinubu was committed to giving the important sector, the attention it really deserved one of which according to her, was her appointment as SSA on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Education.

“Some of the programmes we have lined up in revitalising the sector towards making our youth to be skillful and productive are establishing a Nigeria Institute of Vocational Studies, upgrading the infrastructure of secondary and tertiary vocation systems, developing a national vocational teacher training curriculum as well as rebranding and restructuring polytechnics in the country.

“In achieving this, the curriculum of learning should therefore be tailored towards skills acquisition so that products of education system could equip themselves with necessary skills and education to earn a living and infact, be employers of labour themselves,” she said.

She stressed further that globally, technical, vocational and entrepreneurship education has assumed a place of of priority in government policies as the foundation for employment creation , which the President Tinubu led administration , would take very seriously.

Earlier in his opening remarks at the event, the Chairman of the House Committee, Hon Isiaka Adegboyega, said that the shift in global attention to skills acquisition was a wake up call for Nigeria as far as National productivity and problem of unemployment were concerned.

“Attention to technical and vocational education is a matter of emergency in Nigeria today which requires urgent inputs and actions from all stakeholders,” he said.

Similarly, tbe Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Senator Diket Plang , said the narrative of education in Nigeria should be changed from certificate to skills acquisition for the betterment of all.

He assured the gathering that both the Senate and the House of Representatives , would collaborate for required legislations in that respect.

The Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies ( NILDS) , Professor Abubakar Sulaiman , representatives of Minister of Education , Rectors of Polytechnics in Nigeria and Speaker of the House of Representatives , all made submissions on the need for paradigm shift in the Nation’s education sector from theoretical knowledge to skills acquisition.

Madam Arogundade assured them that her office and by extension , the presidency , would be in the forefront of the paradigm shift through speedy implementations of programmes highlighted.