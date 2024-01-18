Presidency Mulls Automatic Employment For First Class Graduates

…to establish students complaint unit to address academic challenges

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement, Comrade Sunday Asefon, has said there was need for Nigeria to run a system where first-class graduates from tertairy institutions would be given automatic employment in institutions they graduated from, as well as in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country.

Asefon who made this known at the unveiling of the Nigerian students’ flag and renewed hope programme agenda by his office on Thursday in Abuja, also advocated sponsorship of best graduating students in ICT and related courses, in partnership with both local and foreign Tech institutions

He said: “One of our hope agenda is the renewed hope academic excellence reward scheme. It entails a befitting celebration and rewarding prize for overall best graduates from every tertiary institutions vis-a-viz arrangements of automatic absorption into the academia by the school authority and other MDAs.”

The former National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) president also gave assurances that the government was working assiduously towards kick-starting the students loan scheme which was strictly meant for indigent Nigerians, the

He said: “”I can assure you that the bottlenecks about the loan are things of the past and we will ensure the indigent Nigerian students get it once the portal is opened. There’s going to be transparency and the president is committed to make it happen.”

Reeling out some other activities his office was ready to engage in, he disclosed ongoing plans to establish students complaint unit inorder to enable Nigerian students have a platform where they can discuss their problems affecting their academic activities.

Asefon also disclosed that by March this year, his office would be unveiling the National Student Leaders Summit and the Renewed Hope Campus Ambassadors. Also to be unveiled in the year is the Diaspora Student Leaders Retreat, all geared towards renewing the hope of Nigerian students.

Other activities include; Nigerian students leaders’ regional dialogue, annual international students day celebration, annual all Nigerian tertiary institution students affairs conference, Local and foreign engagement of student bodies/inauguration of national students management committee,.identification and discussion of students challenges on campus, sensitization on student loan scheme, social investment and empowerment programme of the federal government.

Reacting to allegations that some universities were charging certain fees for students to undergo drug test, Asefon who said the idea of drug tests for students was a welcome idea, however condemned the alleged payment and vowed to ensure such was abruptly stopped if found out to be true

“On the issue of drug test, that will not stand. I will not say they should not conduct a drug test but such test should be free. If the idea is from NDLEA or the university I commend them but I condemn the idea of asking them to pay a fee.”