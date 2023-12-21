Presidency Lists Companies Partnering With FG In Transportation Cost Cut

The Federal Government has disclosed the list of companies that will be participating in the initiative to ease the transportation burden on Nigerians during the Yuletide season.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, shared this information via his X handle on Thursday, December 21.

Onanuga identified five transportation companies that will collaborate with the FG for the implementation of the plan. These companies include GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, and Area Motor.

He enumerated the participating companies as follows:

GIG (God is Good) Chisco Transport Young Shall Grow God Bless Ezenwata Area Motor New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu announced a 50% reduction in the fares for commercial buses on inter-state routes during the Yuletide. The President added that train rides will be free nationwide from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced it will begin a free train ride on all its passenger services starting on Thursday. In a statement on Wednesday night, the NRC said following the President’s directive, it would commence free train service for its passengers from Thursday, December 21, 2023, to Thursday, January 4, 2024. NRC also urged passengers to obtain free tickets online, noting that tickets will not be issued at any of the corporation’s train stations.