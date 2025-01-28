Presidency Lauds Wike For Changing FCT Landscape

Share

President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi on Tuesday declared that the landscape of Abuja, the nation’s capital is changing due to the determination of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Presidency commendation is coming a few hours after Wike bagged the Minister of the Year’ award at an event organized by Thisday/Arise News on Monday.

Lauding the FCT Minister doggedness in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Ajayi said the residents of Abuja would agree that the immediate past governor of Rivers State deserves the Thisday Minister of the Year award.

READ ALSO:

Ajayi wrote: “So Minister Wike didn’t bring that his Port Harcourt musician to sing nyedeba nyedeba for him at the Thisday/AriseNews’ award yesterday night.

“Most people living in Abuja will readily agree that he truly deserves the Minister of the Year Award. The landscape in Abuja is changing everyday with the speed and determination he brings to his work as the Minister of FCT.”

Prior to the event, the minister had commissioned six road projects within the FCT within six days.

New Telegraph reports that Wike started the commissioning from Monday, January 20, in the six area councils of the FCT.

This was disclosed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

Share

Please follow and like us: