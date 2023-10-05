Presidency Insists Tinubu’s Certificates’re Authentic

The Presidency has insisted that the certificates submitted by President Bola Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were authentic and not forged as insinuated by the opposition. A Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said the Chicago State University confirmed that the president didn’t submit a fake result to INEC.

Ajayi noted that CSU affirmed under oath that Tinubu attended and graduated from the institution and that the school does not handle replacements for lost certificates. He said there was no truth in the forgery claim, adding that no person could forge a certificate he already had. Posting on X (formerly twitter), an online platform, Ajayi wrote: “We should be clear.

“In the deposition made by the Chicago State University, there was nowhere the University said the certificate presented to INEC by President Tinubu is fake. The University insist- ed under oath that President Tinubu graduated with honours and even at that, replacements for lost certificates are done by vendors not the University.

“The claim that President Tinubu submitted a fake certificate to INEC does not make sense. A man cannot forge the academic records he possesses. You can only forge what you don’t have.”

Following a petition by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, CSU had released Tinubu’s academic records on orders of the court. Atiku had requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery against Tinubu.

The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by the presidential election court in the suit Atiku filed to challenge Tinubu’s election in the Presidential poll which took place on February 25 this year. Atiku had placed second in the poll and along with the Labour Party’s Peter Obi had headed to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to challenge the result.

However, both appeals were rejected by the Tribunal and Atiku and Obi have decided to take their appeals to the Supreme Court, which is yet to indicate when it will pass its own judgement.