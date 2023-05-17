Presidency: Inflation global, not peculiar to Nigeria since COVID-19

The Presidency has said that the spiralling inflation in the country was not peculiar to the country but a global challenge following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said this yester- day in a statement while responding to a publication by a daily platform ty- ing the inflationary tide to the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu, who accused the newspaper of twisting the nation’s economic reality, also said Buhari’s administration’s major priority was to tame rising inflation in the country. Shehu said: “In one of its highest fallacies, the pa- per this morning is tying the rise of inflation to its 17-year high to the person of the President, Muhammadu Buhari who leaves office in exactly two weeks from this day. “Anybody who pro- motes this kind of think- ing is telling the whole world that they either don’t know what is hap- pening all over the world or they are not paying attention to the facts. “This stubbornly high inflation is a world-wide problem and no nation is immune to it since the global economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.”