Presidency Fires Back At Atiku’s Post-Election Criticisms

Following former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s comment on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the State House issued a sharp rebuke, criticizing his continuous downgrading of President Tinubu’s Government.

Criticising the comment made by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Presidency in a statement issued on Sunday urged Atiku to “End his grand illusions and fantasies.”

The State House dismissed Atiku’s recent critiques, including his analysis titled “What We Would Have Done Differently,” which proposed plans is believes would have been more effective for Nigeria’s economy.

Reacting to his suggestion, Atiku was accused of being more invested in discrediting Tinubu’s leadership than addressing issues within his party.

“Atiku Abubakar has shown more interest in undermining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu than dealing with the implosion of his own political party.”

“It appears he remains envious of the seat of power, an office he has pursued six times without success.”

It went further to claim that Atiku’s persistent repackaging of these ideas would not address Nigeria’s current economic challenges, which have roots in the 16-year reign of the PDP.

“It is perplexing that he would elevate his untested, hypothetical proposal and seek to present it as superior to the comprehensive, multi-faceted reform programmes that President Tinubu’s administration is implementing.”

It pointed out that Atiku’s suggestions indicate a significant gap in understanding the nation’s pressing economic realities, which President Tinubu’s leadership is tackling head-on.

The statement also addressed Atiku’s accusations that President Tinubu “stole” the presidency, calling such remarks an example of “a sense of entitlement” and a misalignment with the voice of the electorate.

“Tinubu’s presidency was won fairly,” it asserted, emphasizing that Atiku’s defeat was due to his lack of qualification, his arrogance, and his failure to respect the PDP’s power-sharing agreements between the North and the South following President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms in office.

The response further mocked Atiku’s suggestion that he would engage in consultations upon assuming office as a delay in action that Nigeria cannot afford.

“A leader must be prepared to take decisive action from Day One, which is precisely what President Tinubu has done.”

In a final dismissal of Atiku’s claims, the statement concluded: “It is time for Atiku Abubakar to recognize the reality of his defeat, abandon his continuous lamentations, and cease his baseless accusations that only serve to distract from meaningful national discourse.”

