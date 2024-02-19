Presidency Fires Atiku Over Comment On CBN Running Like Emefiele

Following the comment made by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the Presidency has accused him of recommending Godwin Emefiele’s failed foreign exchange management model to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso.

The presidency was reacting to Atiku’s statement in which the former Vice President claimed that Tinubu had hurriedly put his foreign exchange management policy together without proper plans and consultation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga in a statement issued to refute the purported allegations also accused Atiku of disseminating false information about the policies of the Federal Government without providing counterarguments as

According to Onanuga, since the last quarter of 2023, capital inflows have increased under Cardoso’s leadership.

The statement reads: “If he would be true to himself and what actually transpired at the meeting, unlike the lies he spewed, we expected Alhaji Atiku to praise President Tinubu for maintaining this stance and for not interfering with the business of Central Bank.

“It is false and preposterous for Atiku to claim that CBN’s FX management policy was hurriedly put together without proper plans and consultations with stakeholders and that the apex bank is hamstrung by Tinubu’s government in implementing a sound FX Management Policy ‘that would have dealt with such issues as increasing liquidity, curtailing/regulating demand, dealing with FX backlogs and rate convergence’.

“Contrary to former VP Atiku’s claim, Cardoso’s CBN is implementing a raft of policies to stabilise the Naira and end volatility in the market and this is already yielding some positive results.

“Capital importation into the country is increasing, according to the latest NBS report. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Nigeria recorded a 66.27 percent increase in capital inflow, compared with Q3, before Cardoso’s arrival at CBN. In Q3, capital inflow was $654.65 million. It rose to $1.09 billion in Q4.

Alhaji Atiku will agree that the rise in capital inflow suggests massive investors’ confidence in Nigeria and the policy direction of the Tinubu administration.

“Juxtaposed with the policy options being implemented by the CBN, Atiku’s alternative of a controlled floatation of the Naira is similar to the policy of Godwin Emefiele, when an estimated $1.5 billion was spent monthly to shore up the Naira, while arbitrage or round tripping went on unhindered. Sadly, it was perpetrated by people close to the corridors of powers.”