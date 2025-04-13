Presidency Disowns Tinubu’s 2027 Campaign Billboards

Share

The Presidency has disassociated itself from campaign billboards promoting the 2027 presidential ambition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, describing the move as premature and a violation of electoral laws.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement on Sunday, expressing concern over the emergence of campaign materials in Abuja, Kano, and other cities.

“The Presidency has observed, with dismay, the increasing number of billboards in some cities promoting the 2027 campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima,” Onanuga said.

“Of particular concern are the billboards with pictures of the President and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which have appeared in prominent locations in Abuja and Kano.”

While acknowledging the enthusiasm and support of loyal followers across the country, Onanuga stressed that the President and Vice President do not endorse any activity that contravenes the law.

“The electoral law that guides the conduct of elections and political campaigns forbids any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections at this time. Premature campaigning can undermine the integrity of the electoral process and create unfair advantages,” the statement noted.

“As law-abiding leaders, President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima do not support any action that undermines our institutions and the democratic process.”

He further clarified that President Tinubu has neither approved nor authorised any individual or group to embark on any 2027 campaign activity on his behalf via any medium whether outdoor, print, digital, or broadcast.

“We, therefore, urgently call on individuals and groups funding this 2027 political campaign through the ongoing deployment of billboard materials nationwide to cease immediately.”

Onanuga reiterated that President Tinubu and his deputy remain focused on the core mandate of governance.

“President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima are fully committed to delivering on the ongoing task of nation-building.

“This commitment is evident in their focus on economic revitalisation, human capital development, infrastructural renewal, social investment, and national security.”

He noted that when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sets the timetable for the 2027 general elections, President Tinubu will duly inform Nigerians of his intentions.

